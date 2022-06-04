Samrat Prithviraj: Kamaal R Khan aka KRK slams Akshay Kumar starrer, says 'Akki should be ashamed’

Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and tells the story of Prithviraj Chauhan, a renowned warrior ruler.

Yesterday, June 3, the film Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, was released. Fans rushed to Twitter to show their support for the film. The film starring Akshay Kumar and tells the story of Prithviraj Chauhan, a renowned warrior ruler.

On Twitter, fans applauded Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Samrat Prithviraj. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays a great warrior who heroically fought Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi Chhillar plays Sanyogita, King Prithviraj Chauhan's sweetheart.

On the other hand KRK took to Twitter and left a bunch of remarks for the Samrat Prithviraj actor. In one tweet he wrote, "I just want to say that #Akki should be ashamed to do such a film, where he has to kidnap his brother's daughter to marry with her. Brother's daughter is like own daughter. And daughter doesn't respect her father. Aaa Thoo for such a dirty film #Prithviraj!"



First show of #Prithiviraj has started and I am all alone in the theatre. Propaganda does not work in overseas market. pic.twitter.com/J0jcR5dzP4 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2022

I just want to say that #Akki should be ashamed to do such a film, where he has to kidnap his brother’s daughter to marry with her. Brother’s daughter is like own daughter. And daughter doesn’t respect her father. Aaa Thoo for such a dirty film #Prithviraj! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2022

In another tweet he wrote, "First show of #Prithiviraj has started and I am all alone in the theatre. Propaganda does not work in overseas market."





For the unversed, Akshay says Samrat Prithviraj is one of the most important films of his career, in fact, it is his ‘legacy project’ that Akshay is extremely grateful to have in his filmography.



The actor says, “Samrat Prithviraj is a very important film in my career. It is my legacy project because I’m getting to honour the legendary Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. I’m fortunate that I’m getting to bring his heroism and life on screen. I hope this film inspires many to lead their life with strong values and get the courage to stand up against any and every evil. Samrat Prithviraj, to me, is a rare project.”



He added, “It combines my love for India, enables me to tell a story that is rooted in India’s history and folklore and is also a film for every audience segment. As an actor, I love telling stories that can reach everyone and people can have a community viewing experience. Samrat Prithviraj is a film that sits at the top of the ladder. It is also a spectacle that will leave audiences awe-struck.”

Akshay also said, “Coming out of the pandemic, people want to watch films with their families and relive the theatrical experience that they used to have. Samrat Prithviraj will deliver on this in spates because it is truly an incredible family entertainer told with a scale that’s fit to honour the daredevilry of the brave Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.”