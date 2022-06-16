Samrat Prithviraj: Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi opens up on failure of Akshay Kumar's film

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar's recent historical drama Samrat Prithviraj has become one of the major disappointments of the year. The film's dismal performance has surprised director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and he has opened up about the disheartening box office result. While speaking to Navbharat Times, Dwivedi stated that he wonders what went wrong, "YRF presented this story at a huge scale. But people had a problem. It's still unclear to me what problem they had. The writers did an honest job of following the historical facts. We are well aware of our storytelling responsibilities."

The film was criticised and mocked by the masses for historical inaccuracies, and the director has even addressed them by saying that historians should mix up entertainment with politics. "Historians should keep their debate outside cinema halls. They should watch movies like movies and refrain from dragging politics and religion into them. This film tells a lot more than just the valour of Prithviraj. I would appreciate it if historians raise objections or present their side of the story. Just because you don't agree with my side doesn't mean you'll reject it altogether. That's not how history functions."



With Samrat Prithviraj, Dwivedi returned to direction, and he even revealed that the film was planned with Sunny Deol. "It's known that I wrote the story for Sunny Deol 18 years back. He was even ready to produce it. But the market did not support it back then." At last, the Pinjar director even opened up on criticism for casting Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Dwivedi said that If you take iconic TV shows of India, the age of the main lead was different from the character they played. He further explained that Lord Krishna was dusky in complexion but the actors who played him were fair and young. Similarly, Prithviraj Kapoor played Akbar in Mughal-E-Azam, but he wasn't like him. He concluded by saying, "Every filmmaker looks at Akshay as per his own vision. If you don't like the film or character, that's your right. But to unleash a movement for it is unfair."