Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar's film mints Rs 44 crore

Akshay Kumar’s film Samrat Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, is struggling to get good box office numbers. On Monday, the film witnessed a major drop in the box office numbers.

According to BoxOfficeIdia, Akshay Kumar starrer collected Rs 5 crore on Monday, 50 percent down from its release day. On Friday it collected Rs 10.70 crore and on Saturday Rs 12.60 crore. On Sunday- Rs 16.10 crore, Monday- Rs 5.00 crore. The total collection now stands at Rs 44.40 crore.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar stated, “Samrat Prithviraj is a very important film in my career. It is my legacy project because I’m getting to honour the legendary Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. I’m fortunate that I’m getting to bring his heroism and life on screen. I hope this film inspires many to lead their life with strong values and get the courage to stand up against any and every evil. Samrat Prithviraj, to me, is a rare project.”

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, director of the film, says, "We have always felt that a film like Samrat Prithviraj will make every Indian proud and I’m hopeful that this strong weekend will propel more and more people to come to the theatres and witness the life of India’s glorious historical hero Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on the big screen! We tried to create a visual spectacle befitting the heroics of the mighty king and I’m happy with how the start of the film has been at the box office."

Samrat Prithviraj’s courage and leadership have inspired generations through folklore. Akshay Kumar plays the mighty warrior king and the gorgeous Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita in this highly appreciated historical that has been made at a budget of Rs 175 crore.

The film was released worldwide on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.