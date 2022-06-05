Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar's historical drama mints Rs 23.45 crore

Samrat Prithviraj/File photo

Starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, the historical war drama Samrat Prithviraj witnessed a growth in its collections on the second day of its release when it collected around Rs 12.75 crore on Saturday, June 4 taking the overall collections to Rs 23.45 crore after it had a slow start at the box office minting Rs 10.70 crore on its opening day.

"#SamratPrithviraj 's Day 2 All-India Early Estimates is ₹ 12.75 Crs Nett", shared by entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala on his Twitter account on the morning of Sunday, June 5.

#SamratPrithviraj 's Day 2 All-India Early Estimates is ₹ 12.75 Crs Nett..

Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had informed that Samrat Prithviraj, which was initially titled just Prithviraj, had collected Rs 10.70 crore on Friday, June 3, as he wrote, "#SamratPrithviraj gathered momentum towards evening on Day 1... Biz at metros - which started slow - did not escalate, but mass circuits showed upward trends... Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3, needs that push for a strong weekend total... Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz."

#SamratPrithviraj gathered momentum towards evening on Day 1... Biz at metros - which started slow - did not escalate, but mass circuits showed upward trends... Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3, needs that push for a strong weekend total... Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz.

In another tweet, he also wrote that the Akshay Kumar's film is the third-highest on the list of the opening collections of Bollywood movies behind Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Akshay's own Bachchhan Paandey, which had grossed Rs 14.11 crore and Rs 13.25 crore respectively on their day of releases.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, and Ashutosh Rama in pivotal roles.



The film is directed by Dr. Chandrapraksh Dwivedi who is known for making the television epic Chanakya in 1991 in which he also played the leading role of the political strategist. His other known films are Pinjar, Mohalla Assi, and Zed Plus.