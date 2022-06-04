Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer earns Rs 11 crore

File Photo

The film Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, was released yesterday, June 3. Fans flocked to Twitter to express their enthusiasm for the flick. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar, is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan.

Confirming its box office collection for day one, Ramesh Bala wrote, “#SamratPrithviraj All-India Nett Day 1 early estimates around 11 Crs..”

#SamratPrithviraj All-India Nett Day 1 early estimates around 11 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 4, 2022

As per a trade analysts Himesh Makand, "#Prithviraj headed for a double digit day one. It's a slow start, given the budget and star-cast, but on ground report seem to be positive, and the word of mouth will boast the biz from evening shows and then even further on Saturday and Sunday."

In another tweet, Himesh pointed out that Samrat Prithviraj is getting audiences from tier 2 and tier 3 audiences. He tweeted, "#SamratPrithviraj opening day story: The farther you go from big cities the better is the opening. Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other metros are weak, but tier 2 and 3 centres putting up pretty good footfalls."

The movie highlights the Indian emperor's fight against the Mughal merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor, and that could be one of the reasons behind the ban. Earlier, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast also faced a ban by Kuwait and Qatar, and trade analyst Ramesh Bala hinted at similar thoughts of communal representation.



Earlier, Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah watched the glorious retelling of the last Hindu king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and daredevilry at a special screening organized for him in New Delhi. Actor Akshay Kumar along with the film’s leading lady Manushi Chhillar and director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi were also present for the screening.