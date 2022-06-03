Samrat Prithviraj box office collection : Akshay Kumar's film takes a slow start

Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar's historical drama Samrat Prithviraj has opened on a slow note. However, the good news is that the film has picked up pace, and single screens audience is liking the film. As per a trade analysts Himesh Makand, "#Prithviraj headed for a double digit day one. It's a slow start, given the budget and star-cast, but on ground report seem to be positive, and the word of mouth will boast the biz from evening shows and then even further on Saturday and Sunday."

#Prithviraj headed for a double digit day one. It's a slow start, given the budget and star-cast, but on ground report seem to be positive, and the word of mouth will boast the biz from evening shows and then even further on Saturday and Sunday — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) June 3, 2022

In another tweet, Himesh pointed out that Samrat Prithviraj is getting audiences from tier 2 and tier 3 audiences. He tweeted, "#SamratPrithviraj opening day story: The farther you go from big cities the better is the opening. Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other metros are weak, but tier 2 and 3 centres putting up pretty good footfalls."

#SamratPrithviraj opening day story: The farther you go from big cities the better is the opening. Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other metros are weak, but tier 2 and 3 centres putting up pretty good footfalls June 3, 2022

As compared to other Kumar films, Samrat Prithviraj has debuted on a low note, but the word of mouth seems to be helpful in making the film strong.

Previously, Akshay took to social media on Thursday, posting a special message requesting the audience to refrain from posting spoilers from his latest historical film Samrat Prithviraj. Akshay and his team said that the film contains some `awe-inspiring` moments taken from mighty ruler Prithviraj’s life.

He requested to keep those moments as a surprise because while watching the film, "those moments would blow their minds away". "A humble request to everyone watching the film #SamratPrithviraj in theatres tomorrow. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #SamratPrithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June!"

Akshay captioned his Instagram post. "The entire team of Samrat Prithviraj, a film that gloriously celebrates the life of one of India`s bravest king`s Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, has taken four years to create a visual spectacle that we are all extremely proud of. Since it`s an authentic historical, there are many facets of Samrat’s life that are lesser known to the people of our country, especially the youth." posted the `Khiladi` actor on his social media handle." Samrat Prithviraj stars Kumar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, and Manushi Chhillar in primary roles.