Samrat Prithviraj box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film mints Rs 39.40 crore in 3 days

Samrat Prithviraj box office collection:

Samrat Prithviraj box office collection: Yash Raj Films' first historical, Samrat Prithviraj, is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India's freedom from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle. The film was released on Friday and has had a good weekend at the box office as it collected Rs 39.40 crore in 3 days.

Samrat Prithviraj started on a strong note collecting Rs 10.70 crore on Day 1, with fans and audiences hailing the film as a 'must watch visual spectacle'! It had a steady growth on Day 2 as it collected Rs 12.60 crore nett. On Sunday, the film collected the best as it registered Rs 16.10 crore at the box office, taking its 3 day total to Rs 39.40 crore nett.

#SamratPrithviraj gets the much-required push on Day 3... Decent weekend, with metros coming on board on Sunday... Mass circuits very strong... Monday biz crucial, needs to cover lost ground on weekdays... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 39.40 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/P34TBHyXDw June 6, 2022

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, director of the film, says, "We have always felt that a film like Samrat Prithviraj will make every Indian proud and I’m hopeful that this strong weekend will propel more and more people to come to the theatres and witness the life of India’s glorious historical hero Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on the big screen! We tried to create a visual spectacle befitting the heroics of the mighty king and I’m happy with how the start of the film has been at the box office."

Samrat Prithviraj’s courage and leadership has inspired generations through folklore. Akshay Kumar plays the mighty warrior king and the gorgeous Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita in this highly appreciated historical that has been made at a budget of Rs 175 crore.

The film was released worldwide on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.