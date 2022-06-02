Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar's historic drama gets banned in three countries

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited historic drama Prithviraj is all set for a mega worldwide release. However, here is a piece of sad news, Kumar's film won't be released in Qatar, Kuwait and Omar.

Yes, the Manushi Chhillar starrer is banned in these three countries. The UAE based critic confirmed the news on his TwitterUmar Sandhu shared this news and tweeted, "#SamratPrithviraj BANNED in Oman, Kuwait and Qatar!!"

#SamratPrithviraj BANNED in Oman, Kuwait and Qatar

The movie highlights the Indian emperor's fight against the Mughal merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor, and that could be one of the reasons behind the ban. Earlier, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast also faced a ban by Kuwait and Qatar, and trade analyst Ramesh Bala hinted at similar thoughts of communal representation.

Earlier, Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah watched the glorious retelling of the last Hindu king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and daredevilry at a special screening organized for him in New Delhi. Actor Akshay Kumar along with the film’s leading lady Manushi Chhillar and director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi were also present for the screening.

After watching the film, Amit Shah said, “Samrat Prithviraj is not only the story of an unparalleled warrior who fought bravely for our motherland, but it also reflects the greatness of our culture. The film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ depicts the Indian culture of respecting and empowering women. Our 1000 years of the fight have not been in vain, a cultural awakening started in India in 2014, and it will again take India to the heights it was once at. Overcoming many obstacles and difficulties, today India's pride, greatness, culture and our ‘Swadharma’ have once again been restored to the same glory. I congratulate the entire team of Samrat Prithviraj for…..especially the creative Art direction of this film.” Samrat Prithviraj will release in cinemas on June 3.