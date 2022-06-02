Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar's film declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

File photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a special screening of the period action drama Samrat Prithviraj with his cabinet colleagues at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, on Thursday, June 2, and declared the movie tax-free in the state. The screening was attended by Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi.

After watching the film, the Chief Minister appreciated it adding that it was worth watching. "It is a very good family film about our history and people should watch it with their families. I announce that the movie will be tax-free in the state," he said as per the news agencies.

Adityanath, who was on a visit to Kanpur Dehat to oversee the preparations of the visits of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, reached late for the screening. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, J P S Rathore, A K Sharma, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, and others were also present at the screening.



Apart from Akshay and Manushi, the Yash Raj Films production also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, and Ashutosh Rama in pivotal roles. The film is said to be based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj bhasha epic poem written by the king's court poet Chand Bardai, which happens to be the most popular text available on the Indian medieval king.

It is a three-way clash at the box office on June 3 as Vikram, starring three biggest names from South India namely Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi, and Major, based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan whose role is being played by Adivi Sesh, also release at the theatres on the same date.