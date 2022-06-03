Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar feels fortunate for bringing heroism of mighty emperor to screen

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar’s next is Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Samrat Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle. Akshay says Samrat Prithviraj is one of the most important films of his career, in fact, it is his ‘legacy project’ that Akshay is extremely grateful to have in his filmography.



The actor says, “Samrat Prithviraj is a very important film in my career. It is my legacy project because I’m getting to honour the legendary Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. I’m fortunate that I’m getting to bring his heroism and life on screen. I hope this film inspires many to lead their life with strong values and get the courage to stand up against any and every evil. Samrat Prithviraj, to me, is a rare project.”



Akshay explains why Samrat Prithviraj is such a special film for him. He says, “It combines my love for India, enables me to tell a story that is rooted in India’s history and folklore and is also a film for every audience segment. As an actor, I love telling stories that can reach everyone and people can have a community viewing experience. Samrat Prithviraj is a film that sits at the top of the ladder. It is also a spectacle that will leave audiences awe-struck.”



He adds, “Coming out of the pandemic, people want to watch films with their families and relive the theatrical experience that they used to have. Samrat Prithviraj will deliver on this in spates because it is truly an incredible family entertainer told with a scale that’s fit to honour the daredevilry of the brave Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.”



Samrat Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita. The film has released on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.