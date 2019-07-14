Headlines

Sameera Reddy shares first photo of newborn daughter, also reveals husband clicked first selfie with little one

Sameera Reddy turned mother to a baby girl recently, and she opened up about the little one for first time

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 08:24 AM IST

The actress, most known for her roles in movies like Musafir, Taxi No 9211, Race, Vettai among others, also opened up about her daughter, how the family received the news, what the newborn looks like and more in an interview with SpotBoye.

"So, I was on an ad shoot on Thursday, and in fact my doctor had just checked me on Wednesday. I am at Women's Hospital in the able hands of Dr Gayatri Rao. She had said that we could go ahead with a C-section as it was required in my case and I should tell her when I would like to get it done. I said, 'Let's do it on Friday. As such, yesterday was Ekadashi- a very big, holy day," she said, adding, "My husband clicked pictures in the labour room. He clicked his first selfie with our daughter."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Revealing that they have not named the newborn yet, Sameera said, "We haven't decided on the name yet. We will follow the rashi system." Talking about her features, the new mommy in town added, "Whom does she look like? Well, she hasn't come out dusky like me. She is fair and lovely."

Sameera also spoke about how her son and husband reacted to the news. "My son (Hans) has already become so protective about his sister. I am so thrilled to see that. My husband is a very private person. We both are over-the-moon. My daughter is a superstar," mentioned the actress.

Reddy Varde embraced her second pregnancy with confidence. Talking about it she added, "I enjoyed my second pregnancy. I frequently sent out messages that the bump is not ugly but something that all pregnant ladies need to be proud of. I had even shot a video Imperfectly Perfect in this regard and got a terrific response from women and even those who were not pregnant."

In conclusion, Sameera Reddy Varde said, "There is so much shaming of every kind going out there. Everybody is just out to harm each other even otherwise and sadly not doing anything constructive either. There is a lot of viciousness all around us in every strata and sphere of life. It's all coming out so starkly. It's all coming out to exhibit that people have become so spiteful and scheming. It's shameful. We need to end it ASAP."

