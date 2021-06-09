Sameera Reddy flaunts 'imperfectly perfect' self in new photos, says 'I work on acceptance every day'

On Wednesday, actress Sameera Reddy, who was last seen in 'Varadhanayaka', her Kannada debut, took to her Instagram handle to talk about body positivity. In her post, Sameera talked about being kind to oneself and looking at the body parts which makes one insecure and embracing them.

Alongside a collage of four photos showing her back flab, arms, acne and stretch marks, Sameera wrote, "Which part of your body makes you most uncomfortable? Is it stretch marks? Loose skin? Belly? Acne? Thinning hair? White hair? Cellulite? For me, it's my back flab and arms. I work on acceptance every day. And it took me so long to embrace it. Your body is listening and every time you have a negative thought of how much you hate it, it's only magnifying how bad you feel. The best exercise for #bodypositivity is to look at the parts that you feel insecure with and be kind to yourself. Every day like a mantra. #imperfectlyperfect #bodypositivemovement (sic)."

Take a look at her post here:

This is not the first time Sameera has spoken about body positivity and the need to be comfortable in one's own skin.

Earlier, Sameera had shared a video comprising throwback then and now pictures. The "then" pictures were from photoshoots, while the "new" ones were clicked after she became a mother.

In the old pictures, the actress is all dolled-up as a model, while in the latest pictures, Sameera is seen in a more natural look. She has no make-up on and is seen flashing a beautiful smile along with her natural grey hair and acne-prone skin. One of the pictures also featured her kids, Hans and Nyra.

In her caption, Sameera spoke of how her life has changed for good over the years. Talking about the transformation, she wrote, "From padded bras, coloured contact lenses, airbrushed, enhanced perfect pictures...to today's pure freedom to be myself. No judgement...no pressure...Just me...#transformation #redefined #messymama #imperfectlyperfect #throwback #keepingitreal."

Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in 2014. The couple welcomed Hans and Nyra in 2015 and 2019, respectively.