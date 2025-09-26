Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood: BIG setback for ex-NCB officer as Delhi HC calls defamation suit…

Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood has offended ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. However, Delhi High Court has now questioned Indian official about how his suit maintainable.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court questioned ex-NCB, Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede for the maintainability of his defamation suit filed against Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, which is in connection with Aryan Khan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. As Bar & Bench reported, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked Wankhede how his suit was maintainable in Delhi and whether the cause of action arose in the national capital.

On behalf of Wankhede, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi said, "It is seen by viewers in Delhi. Insofar as the web series is published for viewing in Delhi, I am defamed." Then, the Court asked Wankhede to amend his plaint to show that a cause of action was made out in Delhi.

In the plea, Wankhede has sought damages of Rs 2 crore against the show's producer Red Chillies Entertainment - owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, Netflix, X Corp, Google, Meta and a media outlet, RPG Lifestyle Media Pvt. Ltd.

As per the suit, in Aryan Khan's show, there is a scene involving an official from 'NCG' raiding a party which bears his resemblance and the scene "targets and ridicules" him. Wankhede sought the takedown of the defamatory content and an injunction to restrain the parties from making, publishing, or disseminating any further defamatory statements regarding him. Sameer has also reportedly sought an injunction against John Doe (unknown defendants), creators, presenters, and publishers creating related content on the social media platforms. As per the reports, the ex-Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer said that his portrayal in the series was false, malicious and defamatory.

In his petition, Wankhede alleged that the makers of the show had intentionally introduced a character that mirrors his personality, mannerisms, and professional conduct, thereby attempting to create a distorted and defamatory image of him. He argued that the similarities were not coincidental but a calculated effort to mislead viewers into associating the fictional portrayal with him, ultimately casting him in a negative light.

The plea further contended that the web series spreads a damaging and inaccurate impression of anti-narcotics agencies, potentially undermining the credibility of law enforcement bodies in the eyes of the public. According to Wankhede, the project was conceived and carried out with a prejudiced motive, aimed specifically at tarnishing his reputation, particularly at a time when proceedings concerning the Aryan Khan matter remain pending before the Bombay High Court as well as the Special NDPS Court in Mumbai. Wankhede also informed the court that he has been targeted with threatening and harassing messages from unidentified persons through his social media platforms.

The matter saw representation from several senior counsels. Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi argued on behalf of Wankhede, while Red Chillies Entertainment was represented by Senior Advocates Harish Salve and Shyel Trehan, assisted by a team of lawyers including Janay Jain, Monisha Mane Bhangale, Bijal Vora, Vidhi Jain, Rohan Poddar, Pranav Sarthi, Apoorva Singh, Ayush Raj, Prachi Dhingra, Utkarsh Vatsa, Udit Bajpai, and Ashutosh Agarwal. Netflix, on the other hand, was represented by Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayyar along with Advocate Saikrishna Rajagopal.