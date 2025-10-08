Sameer Wankhede breaks silence after Delhi HC summons Red Chillies, Netflix in defamation case: 'I am fighting for...'

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued summons to Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited and others in a civil defamation suit filed by Sameer Wankhede over a defamatory video in Aryan Khan's directorial debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

After the Delhi High Court issued summons to Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited and others in connection with the civil defamation suit filed by him, former Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede, said on Wednesday that his fight is for the honour of his family and the integrity of officers in uniform.

Speaking to ANI, Wankhede shared, "I am happy that the honourable Delhi High Court has given justice, and now I am fighting for my family's honour, for the service honour, for the honour of IRS officers, and for the officers who wear the uniform. We cannot be portrayed in a bad light, humiliated like that." He added, "I am fighting for the honour of the family where trolls are happening, and it is the honour of the national emblem, Satyameva Jayate. I am fighting for all these."

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued summons to Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited and others in a civil defamation suit filed by Wankhede. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued a summons (notice) on the plea of Sameer Wankhede against Red Chillies Entertainment and others.

The High Court has asked Red Chillies Entertainment and others to file a reply within seven days. The petition has been asked to file a rejoinder within three days thereafter. The court has asked the petitioner to supply a copy of the petition to all defendants. The matter has been listed on October 30 for a hearing. The High Court refused to grant any instant relief to the petitioner and asked them to come after 10 days.

In his suit, Wankhede has sought relief in the nature of a permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages against the production house, Netflix and others, adding that he has been aggrieved by a false, malicious, and defamatory video in Aryan Khan's directorial debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. "This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions," he claimed in his plea.

He also claimed that the series has been deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Sameer Wankhede's reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner, particularly when proceedings involving him and Aryan Khan remain pending before the Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court, Mumbai. He contended that the portrayal unfairly targets him at a time when the judicial scrutiny is ongoing.

