Sameer Anjaan recalls David Dhawan's hilarious reaction to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai title song: 'Bada ganda gaana likha hai'

Read on to know what did filmmaker David Dhawan tell lyricist Sameer Anjaan after listening to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai title song.

With a career spanning over four decades and thousands of songs to his name, Sameer Anjaan is among Bollywood's most prolific and celebrated lyricists. From delivering some of the biggest chartbusters of the 1990s and 2000s to crafting lyrics that balance emotion with mass appeal, Sameer has remained a constant presence in Hindi cinema, winning generations of filmmakers and music lovers.

Sameer recently joined trade analyst Komal Nahta for his podcast Game Changers: The Music Series. One of the most amusing anecdotes from the conversation came when Sameer recalled director David Dhawan’s candid reaction to the iconic title track of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when it first released. Sameer shared with a laugh, "The first song of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was released, was Tum Paas Aaye, Yun Muskuraaye. David Dhawan heard the song. He called and told me, "Bada ganda gaana likha hai tune, yaar. Meri picture mein aisa gaana likhna mat." I replied to him, "Teri picture ka gaana hai? Tu kyun pareshan ho raha hai? Jaane de naa."

Filmed on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji; Kuch Kuch Hota Hai title song was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, composed by Jatin-Lalit, and written by Sameer Anjaan. The song, featured in Karan Johar's directorial debut, won several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Playback Singer for Alka Yagnik.

Meanwhile, Komal Nahta’s Game Changers: The Music Series brings together celebrated singers, composers, lyricists and music maestros to delve into their creative journeys, inspirations and the untold stories behind songs that have shaped generations. The latest episode featured Sameer Anjaan, following appearances by singers Sonu Nigam, Shaan and Adnan Sami earlier this season.

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