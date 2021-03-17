Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Monday tied the knot with TV sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan at a private ceremony in Goa, where a limited number of people were present.

Bumrah on Monday tweeted the pictures of his wedding and wrote a Kahlil Gibran -- a Lebanese American writer -- quote on his timeline: "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course."

Bumrah further added on his timeline, "Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you."

The stunning pictures from Bumrah and Ganesan's wedding wherein the celebrity couple are seen in colour-coordinated outfits in the hues of blush pink, went viral within minutes.

Soon after Bumrah shared the pictures, friends from the fraternity and fans of the cricketer and the presenter poured in congratulatory wishes. However, a section of social media users was quick to point out the similarities between Bumrah-Sanjana and Indian skipper Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding theme.

From blush pink hues to Sabyasachi lehenga of the bride, netizens pointed out how Virat and Anushka's marriage in Tuscany was the game-changer in the wedding theme scenario.

A user wrote: "Kohli and Anushka literally changed the hue of weddings to PINK! Everyone has the same, now."

Kohli and Anushka literally changed the hue of weddings to PINK! Everyone has the same, now — Bahulya Rishi (@BahulyaRishi) March 15, 2021

"Why does every celebrity shaadi picture look the same? Maybe coz of the way they are dressed bilkul same to same," commented another user.

Why does every celebrity shaadi picture looks the same? Maybe coz of the way they are dressed ...bilkul same to same March 15, 2021

Same photographers n agencies — vinmu (@vinmu) March 15, 2021

"Same pinch," wrote yet another user alongside a picture of Virat and Anushka from their wedding in 2017.

If one recalls, in October 2020, netizens had trolled Neha Kakkar for "copying" the wedding ideas of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

The reactions were first sparked by her red lehenga that looked like what Priyanka wore for her Hindu wedding ceremony with Nick Jonas in December 2018. While Priyanka's lehenga was made by designer Sabyasachi with a long red veil almost a foot below her face in a chic but gothic style, Neha's lehenga was sourced from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. She, too, wore the red veil in a similar style.

Internet users also compared Neha and Rohanpreet's day wedding look to Anushka and Virat Kohli's wedding in 2017. With hues of blush pink and peaches, Neha and Rohanpreet's outfits did look a lot like Anushka and Virat's. Both Anushka and Neha's lehengas were by Sabyasachi.

And now, with Bumrah and Ganesan's wedding being the most recent, netizens saw the same blush pink hues trend and similar poses in photos carry forward.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the right-arm fast bowler is sitting out of the ongoing limited-overs series after missing the fourth and final Test against England due to his wedding preparations.

Bumrah was granted leave by the Indian cricket board after he played the third Test in Ahmedabad.