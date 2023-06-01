'Sambhalkar kahi aag na lag jaye': Mouni Roy's sexy bikini photos set internet on fire

Stills of Mouni Roy from her latest Instagram post

People are already complaining about summers, and here's Mouni Roy, turning the heat up with her latest bikini pictures. The actress dropped a carousel post of Roy posing in an orange bikini. The actress did a special photoshoot for a publication, and her perfect bikini bod set the internet on fire.

Here are the photos

As soon as the actress shared the photos, several netizens were stunned by the actress' hot avatar. Disha Patani commented, "That bod (fire emojis)." Mouni Roy replied to Disha and wrote, "@dishapatani look who’s talking (kiss emoji)" A netizen wrote, "Gorgeous hair, stunning nails, seductive lips, I have lost all my free will." Another netizen wrote, "What a lovely beautiful gorgeous cute haseen masoom pyaari ladki hai word Kam pad rahe hai apke liye." "Lucky Cameraman," another netizen wrote. One of the internet users wrote, "It's not Thursday it's Thirsty Dayyy." One of the netizens wrote, "Isse behtar ladki ko main ne nahi Dekha..."

Last week, one of her recent videos went viral on social media in which the actress was seen in a short multi-coloured printed dress after returning from her short fashionable stint at the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023. Though the Made in China actress looked ravishing hot in her dress, she appeared uncomfortable and was seen trying to cover her legs when she posed for pictures with the paparazzi. The video, shared by the Instagram account Instant Bollywood, has gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Mouni Roy impressed the audiences with her power-packed performance as the antagonist Junoon, the mysterious queen of darkness, in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra last year. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022, earning Rs 430 crore gross worldwide.