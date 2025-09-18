Samay Raina takes indirect dig at Aryan Khan drug case at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, dons T-shirt saying 'say no to cruise'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
The biggest stars of Bollywood turned up at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, supporting Aryan Khan on his directorial debut. However, one of the major highlights of the eve was Samay Raina posing at the red carpet with a T-shirt that reminds one of Aryan Khan's troublesome time.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 07:01 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan held a grand premiere of Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, for his friends in the film industry. The evening became a star-studded affair with the presence of who's who of Hindi cinema, including Bobby Deol with his family, Karan Johar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Ashutosh Gowariker, Arshad Warsi, and others. 

One of the highlights of the premiere was controversial content creator Samay Raina walking the red carpet. What made his presence worth noticing was his OOTD. Samay donned a black T-shirt which had a message on it, "Say no to cruise." Samay's tee instantly reminds one of the dark phase of Aryan, where he was arrested in the infamous drug case in October 2021.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jannat (@samay.fb)

For the unversed, the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a party on the Cordelia Empress cruise ship. Aryan, along with several others, was detained in connection with the alleged party where drugs were reportedly found. However, Aryan was finally given a clean chit in the case due to insufficient evidence.

At the premiere, held at NMAC, a heart-warming father-son moment dazzled the eve in which Jr Khan captured candid shots of his father with paparazzi. SRK, along with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Abram, arrived at the event to support Aryan. The premiere of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' saw several celebrities in attendance, but the father-son duo undeniably stole the spotlight.

Shah Rukh was seen walking up to the paparazzi and then gesturing to Aryan to take his picture. Aryan, who was nearby, quickly rushed forward and clicked multiple shots of his father with the shutterbugs from different angles. The moment surely became the highlight of the evening and took over the internet.

About The Bads of Bollywood

Aryan Khan's directorial debut series is a self-parody on Bollywood featuring Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Rajat Bedi, Manoj Pahwa, Sahher Bambba, and others. The series will stream on Netflix from September 18.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
