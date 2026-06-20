Samay Raina roasts Alia Bhatt over Jigra, Cannes 2026 on India's Got Latent S2: 'Big fan of your husband Ranbir Kapoor'

In the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, Samay Raina took playful jabs at Alia Bhatt over Jigra's box office failure and Cannes 2026 appearance. Alia came along with Sharvari and the duo promoted their upcoming action thriller Alpha, which is slated to release on July 3.

After months of anticipation, comedian Samay Raina's hit comedy show India's Got Latent has finally returned with its much-awaited second season on Netflix and YouTube with the first episode dropping on Saturday, June 20. Riding on the phenomenal success and massive controversy of its debut season, the show made a comeback with a star-studded premiere episode featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The duo appeared to promote their upcoming action thriller Alpha, which releases in cinemas on July 3. In the season opener, Samay took playful jabs at Alia Bhatt over Jigra's box office failure and Cannes 2026 appearance.

Samay Raina pokes fun of Alia Bhatt

Samay welcomed Alia by saying, "Alia Ji, first of all, I can’t believe you’re here." The actress quipped, "Yeah, I’m kind of regretting it right now." Samay shot back, "Maine bhi kiya tha Jigra dekh ke regret (I also regretted it after watching Jigra)." The joke left Alia and the audience in splits, with the actress responding, "At least tumne dekhi picture, thank you for contributing to my film." The comedian then added, "But genuinely, Alia ji, I am so nervous sitting next to you, like I am such a big fan..." before pausing and adding, "of your husband (Ranbir Kapoor). Of you also, of course."

Raina even wondered what had brought an actor with so many box office hits to India's Got Latent. He said, "Kahan Cannes, kahan Latent. But here, the camera is on you." Samay's remark appeared to reference the online trolling she faced after clips from her Cannes 2026 appearance went viral, with social media users debating her international recognition. Alia also took a dig at Samay as she responded, “No, no. Samay genuinely, I think we can all say this with absolute clarity and be so grateful for all the laughs that we’ve had thanks to...Kapil Sharma."

About Alpha

The action thriller Alpha is headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed the Netflix OTT series The Railway Men for YRF Entertainment. Marking the seventh chapter in the YRF Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2, Alpha will arrive in theatres on July 3, 2026.

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