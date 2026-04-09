FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery of ignoring Ranveer Singh's success: 'How ignorant to react without seeing'

Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire

'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet

US-Israel-Iran war: Why was Lebanon excluded from the ceasefire deal?

IPL 2026: Axar Patel addresses 'elephant in the room' after David Miller fails to finish for Delhi Capitals

Nitish Kumar set to take Rajya Sabha oath tomorrow; who will be Bihar’s next CM?

Who is Rao Inderjeet Yadav? Gangster with 1.5 million followers, owns luxury cars, Rs 17 lakhs in cash, arrested in Dubai

'Samay Raina kutte ki dum hai': Why Mukesh Khanna blasts India's Got Latent founder, suggests 'gadhe pe bithao' | Controversy explained

IPL 2026: Winless KKR up against rampant LSG at Eden Gardens; Mohammed Shami key for Lucknow?

Benjamin Netanyahu's penchant for killing Hezbollah chiefs: From Hassan Nasrallah to Naim Qassem, relentless campaign explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire

Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir?

'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet

Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Samay Raina kutte ki dum hai': Why Mukesh Khanna blasts India's Got Latent founder, suggests 'gadhe pe bithao' | Controversy explained

After Samay Raina mocked Mukesh Khanna and his iconic character Shaktimaan, the veteran actor hit back at India's Got Latent's founder, comparing him to dog, and suggesting worst ways to insult him.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 04:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Samay Raina kutte ki dum hai': Why Mukesh Khanna blasts India's Got Latent founder, suggests 'gadhe pe bithao' | Controversy explained
Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan, Samay Raina
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-producer Mukesh Khanna has publicly slammed Samay Raina, countering the comedian's dig at his iconic 90s character Shaktimaan in his latest Still Alive show. In his comeback stand-up stint, Samay mocked Mukesh for criticising his show India's Got Latent. Samay went on to say, "Shaktimaan aagaya tha yaar. Shaktimaan se kaise ladenge? Tune bacche maare hai, tu kya moral high ground lekar baitha hai (Shaktimaan also intervened. How can you fight him? You have killed kids. Why are you holding morals).” 

Also read: Viral video: Samay Raina REVEALS Ranveer Allahbadia asked offensive question 8 times, breaks down while narrating India's Got Latent backlash

Why Mukesh Khanna calls Samay Raina 'dog's tail'

Soon after Samay's stint went viral, Mukesh reacted to his comments. Khanna took his thoughts to X, tagged him 'kutte ki dum (dog's tail)', and suggested that Samay should sit on a donkey. The message reads: “Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai. Use lakh sheeshiyo main rakho. Baahar nikaalo. Fir tedhi ki tedhi. Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, woh wapas tedhi ho jaati hai (A dog’s tail stays crooked. Keep it locked in a thousand bottles—take it out, still crooked. Samay Raina has the same tail. No matter how much you try to fix it, it straightens it)."

Mukesh Khanna suggests public humiliation for Samay Raina

Mukesh further added, "Woh seedha prani nahi hai. Woh roasted prani hai. Gandagi ki aag main jalaya hua. Pakaya hua. Poore desh ne latara, maara, fir bhi aa gaya besharamo ki tarah. (Because he isn’t simple or straight. He’s a roasted kind of being—burnt, baked in the fire of his own filth. The whole country called him out. Dragged him, slammed him—yet he came back again, shamelessly, almost asking for it again)."

He concluded, "Aur maar khaane. Ab ek hi cheez baaki hai. Uska mooh kaala kar gadhe par bitha kar desh bhar ke shehro main galiyon uski parade karni chahiye. Jahan bachche usko ande, tamatar maare. Kyuni usne unke superhero Shaktimaan ka apmaan kiya hai. (And now it’s the same story—nothing changes, nothing straightens. All this noise, all this backlash, because he took a shot at people’s superhero, Shaktimaan)." Samay has not reacted to Mukesh's latest jibe.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery of ignoring Ranveer Singh's success: 'How ignorant to react without seeing'
Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery
Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire
Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir?
'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet
Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet
US-Israel-Iran war: Why was Lebanon excluded from the ceasefire deal?
US-Iran war: Why was Lebanon excluded from ceasefire deal?
IPL 2026: Axar Patel addresses 'elephant in the room' after David Miller fails to finish for Delhi Capitals
IPL 2026: Axar Patel addresses 'elephant in the room' after David Miller fails
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'? Indian origin drug dealer, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'?
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15, from Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy to Rinku Singh vs Avesh Khan
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement