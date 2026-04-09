'Samay Raina kutte ki dum hai': Why Mukesh Khanna blasts India's Got Latent founder, suggests 'gadhe pe bithao' | Controversy explained

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After Samay Raina mocked Mukesh Khanna and his iconic character Shaktimaan, the veteran actor hit back at India's Got Latent's founder, comparing him to dog, and suggesting worst ways to insult him.
Actor-producer Mukesh Khanna has publicly slammed Samay Raina, countering the comedian's dig at his iconic 90s character Shaktimaan in his latest Still Alive show. In his comeback stand-up stint, Samay mocked Mukesh for criticising his show India's Got Latent. Samay went on to say, "Shaktimaan aagaya tha yaar. Shaktimaan se kaise ladenge? Tune bacche maare hai, tu kya moral high ground lekar baitha hai (Shaktimaan also intervened. How can you fight him? You have killed kids. Why are you holding morals).”
Also read: Viral video: Samay Raina REVEALS Ranveer Allahbadia asked offensive question 8 times, breaks down while narrating India's Got Latent backlash
Why Mukesh Khanna calls Samay Raina 'dog's tail'
Soon after Samay's stint went viral, Mukesh reacted to his comments. Khanna took his thoughts to X, tagged him 'kutte ki dum (dog's tail)', and suggested that Samay should sit on a donkey. The message reads: “Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai. Use lakh sheeshiyo main rakho. Baahar nikaalo. Fir tedhi ki tedhi. Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, woh wapas tedhi ho jaati hai (A dog’s tail stays crooked. Keep it locked in a thousand bottles—take it out, still crooked. Samay Raina has the same tail. No matter how much you try to fix it, it straightens it)."
कुत्ते की दुम टेढ़ी रहती है।
उसे लाख शीशियों में रखो।
बाहर निकालो।
फिर टेढ़ी की टेढ़ी !!
समय रैना की भी एक दुम है।
कितना भी मारो। सीधा करो। वो वापस टेढ़ी हो जाती है।
क्योंकि वो सीधा सादा प्राणी नहीं है।
वो रोस्टेड प्राणी है।
गंदगी की आग में जलाया हुआ।पकाया हुआ।
पूरे देश… pic.twitter.com/SMo4AnA2Is— Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) April 8, 2026
Mukesh Khanna suggests public humiliation for Samay Raina
Mukesh further added, "Woh seedha prani nahi hai. Woh roasted prani hai. Gandagi ki aag main jalaya hua. Pakaya hua. Poore desh ne latara, maara, fir bhi aa gaya besharamo ki tarah. (Because he isn’t simple or straight. He’s a roasted kind of being—burnt, baked in the fire of his own filth. The whole country called him out. Dragged him, slammed him—yet he came back again, shamelessly, almost asking for it again)."
He concluded, "Aur maar khaane. Ab ek hi cheez baaki hai. Uska mooh kaala kar gadhe par bitha kar desh bhar ke shehro main galiyon uski parade karni chahiye. Jahan bachche usko ande, tamatar maare. Kyuni usne unke superhero Shaktimaan ka apmaan kiya hai. (And now it’s the same story—nothing changes, nothing straightens. All this noise, all this backlash, because he took a shot at people’s superhero, Shaktimaan)." Samay has not reacted to Mukesh's latest jibe.