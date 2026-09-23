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Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 in trouble again, complaint filed against Mukesh Chhabra and Netflix

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 is in trouble again after a complaint was filed against casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Netflix India over allegedly inappropriate language.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 06:56 PM IST

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 in trouble again, complaint filed against Mukesh Chhabra and Netflix
Samay Raina and Mukesh Chhabra
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Samay Raina's controversial show India's Got Latent has once again landed in trouble, with a complaint filed against casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Netflix India over allegedly inappropriate and sexually suggestive language used during an episode. According to the complaint filed by Anurag Shrivastav, he arrived in Mumbai on the evening of September 22, 2026, and was watching Netflix on his laptop from his hotel room when he came across an episode featuring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, actor and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra, stand-up comedian Kaustubh Agarwal and host Samay Raina.

The complainant alleged that he came across objectionable remarks during the episode and raised concerns over their potential social impact. The complaint specifically refers to an alleged statement by Chhabra: "Mere Aaram Nagar mein aao, g***d m***o." "In the said episode, Mr. Mukesh Chhabra appears as a panel member. While watching the program, he was allegedly heard using highly inappropriate, objectionable, and sexually suggestive language," the complaint stated.

However, the complainant also acknowledged that the authenticity of the alleged statement, identification of the voice, complete context and exact timestamp would need to be verified from the original and unedited recording. The complaint further alleged that, if the statement is authenticated, it raises concerns about the dignity of viewers and the exposure of children to such content. 

Shrivastav has sought an investigation into Netflix India's role and questioned the basis on which such content was allowed to be streamed on the platform. The complaint also calls for an investigation into the role of Monika Shergill, Netflix India’s content chief, and seeks clarity on the platform’s content review and approval process.

India’s Got Latent has previously courted a major controversy. In February 2025, content creator and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia faced massive backlash over remarks about parents and sex made during an episode of the show's first season. The controversy triggered widespread criticism and legal action.

READ | 72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

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