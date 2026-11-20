Samantha Ruth Prabhu has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with Raj Nidimoru, leaving her fans emotional.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, on November 19, 2026. On Friday, the stunning mom shared the news on social media and revealed the newborn's name, along with a glimpse of him. Samantha and Raj have named their baby boy Dev Nidimoru and shared their feelings with fans. In the social media post, a close glimpse of little Dev holding his mumma with his little finger. The post also has his birth date, 19.11.2026, at the top of the photo. Sharing this adorable moment online, Samantha wrote, "Our beautiful baby boy, DEV NIDIMORU, 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. (heart and nazar amulet emoji). Samantha & Raj Nidimoru."

Here's the post