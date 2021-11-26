Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play bisexual woman in her first international film 'Arrangements of Love'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for her work in the South, has made a major announcement. 'Arrangements of Love,' directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of 'Downtown Abbey' renown, will be the actress's first overseas film.

The actress made the announcement by posting a photo of herself with John on her official Instagram account. The actress can be seen hugging John and smiling for the camera in the photo. Samantha captioned the shot, " “A whole new world! I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave. 12 years later, and auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousness… I guess it’s not every day you get to audition for a BAFTA award-winning, critically acclaimed, director of your most favourite series ‘Downton Abbey’. Jumping for joy that you picked me, sir. #PhilipJohn Thank you @sunitha.tati @gurufilms1 for the opportunity… cant wait to start this exciting journey!!!"

'Arrangements of Love,' according to Variety, is based on the blockbuster 2004 novel of the same name by Indian author Timeri N. Murari. Samantha portrays a strong-willed and witty 27-year-old progressive bisexual Tamil woman who operates her own detective agency and becomes involved in the investigation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mainstream popularity surged after she starred in the second season of The Family Man as the merciless Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil independence fighter. Eega, Mahanati, Mersal, and Super Deluxe are among the Telugu and Tamil films in which the 34-year-old actor has appeared.