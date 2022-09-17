Search icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu to make her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khuranna in Vampire film?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly signed for a movie set in Dinesh Vijan's renowned horror-comedy realm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

File photo

According to a recent report, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting ready to make her Bollywood debut. With Ayushmann Khurrana by her side, the actress is now ready to take on the big screen. 

Samantha reportedly signed for a movie set in Dinesh Vijan's renowned horror-comedy realm. For the uninitiated, the head of Maddock Films has already provided funding for films like Stree and Roohi. Additionally, he is working on the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya. It seems that Samantha will be making her debut as a princess. 

A source, speaking with PeepingMoon.com, has said that it’s a very ‘intriguing’ horror story. He said, “Samantha plays the role of a princess and will be seen paired opposite Ayushmann, who enacts the role of a vampire. The film is based on a folklore story from Rajasthan and expands Dinesh Vijan’s proposed Horror-Comedy Cinematic Universe, which began with Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree and continues with the forthcoming movies, Bhediya and Munjha, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, respectively.” 

Recently, Samantha starrer Yashoda’s teaser was released.  

In the teaser, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is informed by a doctor that she is expecting and must take care of herself. The trailer includes several scenes of her doing stunts. She was also shown crying and holding her growing baby bump in one scene of the teaser. 

As soon as Samantha uploaded the poster a few days ago, netizens went berserk over her look. Several of her fans hailed her as the next action queen. A user wrote, "I'm going to watch #Yashoda FDFS just for you @Samanthaprabhu2! I have very very high expectations for this movie!! It will be a sure shot blockbuster! I didn't sleep yesterday night as I was soo eagerly waiting for this update." Another user wrote, "First of all a warm hug it was very painful to live without seeing a glimpse of yours since 2 months Your presence is more happier for me than any update."  A netizen wrote, "Love you to the core. Hoping for your strong comeback With #Yashoda #SamanthaRuthPrabhu." 

