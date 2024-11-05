At the Citadel Honey Bunny premiere, Samantha sizzled in a body-hugging metallic dress which she styled with minimal accessories.

Samatha Ruth Prabhu recently put her best fashion foot forward at the Citadel Honey Bunny premiere held on November 4, 2024. She captivated attention in a striking strapless golden dress at the red carpet event, alongside her co-star Varun Dhawan and other cast members. She dropped a few glimpses of her look on social media that mesmerised her 36 million followers on Instagram. However, some of her fans felt something was ‘missing’.

The Khushi actress wore the body-hugging metallic dress which accentuated her curves, and styled it with minimal accessories. She opted for the iconic Serpenti watch from Bvlgari to complete her look. She kept her mid-length red hair in a side part and rounded off her makeup with nude lipstick and a hint of highlighter. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “For a special night.”

A section of netizens lauded Samantha’s fashion statement and dropped compliments in the comment section. Some called her ‘queen’, ‘golden sparrow’; while others said, “You are not looking well.” A user commented “Something is missing”, hinting at her smile. “Amazing something is missing di ... Smile plz. Smile,” commented another fan. A netizen expressed concern saying, “Something happened to you, Sam? You are seen worried abt something not confident enough would say take some time and be confident lady, come back either power tiger.”

Directed by Raj & DK, the Citadel Honey Bunny is the Indian spin-off Citadel that features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. The upcoming spy series stars Varun and Samantha in the lead roles. Touted to be a prequel to Citadel, the Citadel: Honey Bunny is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024.

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in Khushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. On the personal front, she is single after her divorce from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.