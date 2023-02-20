Search icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares video of practicing boxing in 8 degree cold in Nainital: Watch

The Oo Antava star Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram story to give a glimpse of her boxing session in Nanital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 08:38 PM IST

Credit: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

 Eight degrees Celsius in Nainital didn't stop Samantha Ruth Prabhu from working out. Even battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, she never misses a chance to share inspirational fitness videos with her fans.

On Monday, the Oo Antava star took to Instagram story to give a glimpse of her boxing session. In the video, she can be seen practising some boxing moves in cold weather with action director Yannick Ben. She was seen wearing peach-coloured athleisure. Sharing the video, she wrote, MY FAVOURITE MAN @YANNICKBEN. LETS GO!!"Samantha also dropped a picture of Baba Neem Karoli Mandir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam. The film is scheduled to release on April 14. It was set to release on February 17 but due to unknown reasons, the film was postponed once again.

The new release date will mark the film`s release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. Gunasekhar, who is also the co-producer of the film, wrote in the caption, "The Love that was forgotten... An unforgettable tale of Love that remains. Mark your calendars - #Shaakuntalam releasing in theatres worldwide on April 14."

Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa`s work, is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the `apsara`-like Shakuntala.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film `Khusi` opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.  (With inputs from ANI)

