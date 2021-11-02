Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares post on never giving up a month after separation from Naga Chaitanya

A month after her split from actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a post on Tuesday about not being perfect and never giving up. Samantha posted an image of a woman, the sun, and a few birds to her Instagram Stories.

The story read, “I am strong I am resilient I'm not perfect I'm the perfect me I never give up I am loving I am determined I am fierce I am human I am a warrior". She added the hashtag '#mymommasaid’.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been posting a lot of inspirational messages about self-love and more since her split with Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha just got back from a trip to Dubai. On Instagram Stories, she had uploaded photos and videos from her journey diary. She went to the Burj Khalifa and a Lebanese restaurant, as well as showing her admirers inside her Dubai hotel room.

Samantha travelled to Rishikesh ahead of her foreign tour, where she finished her Char Dham Yatra. Last month, she shared her experience of visiting all four pilgrimage sites—Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath—on Instagram.

Samantha's Char Dham Yatra took place just days after she split up with Naga Chaitanya. Taking to their individual Instagram accounts, both Samantha and Chaitanya had issued statements. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," it read.

"We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement concluded