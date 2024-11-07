Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan break the internet with their viral kissing scene from Citadel: Hunny Bunny.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are impressing fans with their chemistry in the new show, Citadel: Hunny Bunny. Their romance in the show has become the talk of the town with their ‘sensational’ kiss scene going viral on social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan’s kissing video wherein the actress can be seen sitting on his lap has broken the internet. The fans can’t get enough of their sizzling chemistry, calling the new pair ‘too hot to handle’. The netizens flooded Twitter with videos of the scene from Citadel: Hunny Bunny.

One of the users wrote, “Samantha is best in the kissing scene.” Another user called Samantha, "Samantha Ruthless Prabhu" after watching the kissing scene. Another tweet read, "Varun you nailed it. Too hot to handle #VarunDhawan. Their screen presence." Another user called it "Sensational LIPLOCK."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a break from acting for her Myostis treatment. Thus this series marks her comeback. Talking about working with Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “I don’t think any other co-star would have been as patient as he was. He was too easy to work with, and there was not even a single time or a day when I thought how am I going to do this scene? I knew I was with the right team.”

Citadel: Hunny Bunny an Indian Hindi-language spy-action television series directed by Raj & DK, who co-wrote with Sita R Menon. It is the spin-off to the American television series Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra. The series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the title characters with Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and Thalaivaasal Vijay in supporting roles.

The series revolves around Bunny (Varun Dhawan), a stuntman, who recruits Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), a struggling actress, for a side gig, where they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia (Priyanka Chopra in Citadel). The show is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.