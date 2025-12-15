FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Dhurandhar, calls Ranveer Singh 'shapeshifter', congratulates Aditya Dhar: 'Just stunning to...'

In her review for the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Ranveer Singh "unreal" and "shapeshifter." She congratulated the filmmaker Aditya Dhar and also heaped praises on Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Dec 15, 2025, 08:12 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the latest film celebrity to join the Dhurandhar bandwagon after several film stars including Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, and Adivi Sesh among others, have showered their praises on the Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller. The Aditya Dhar film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in the lead roles, along with Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi playing pivotal supporting characters.

In her review for the film, the Super Deluxe actress called Ranveer "unreal" and "shapeshifter." She congratulated Aditya and also heaped praises on Akshaye, Sanjay, Arjun, and Madhavan. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, "Still buzzing after #Dhurandhar. The big-screen experience, the immersion, the thrill. And @ranveersingh - Unreal. A shapeshifter, a joy, forever a fan. Every department in perfect sync. Just stunning to watch. @adityadharfilms Biggest congratulations. Akshaye Khanna - the brilliance. @rampal72 Goosebumps. @actormaddy Never stop surprising @duttsanjay (fire emojis)."

Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in the recent past as it has earned Rs 364.60 crore net in India and grossed Rs 552.70 crore gross worldwide in the first ten days. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has ignited a massive social media buzz, driven by strong audience reactions and viral reels. Despite its lengthy runtime of over three and a half hours, the film has won over the hearts of the audiences for its gripping screenplay, compelling performances, impactful music, and spot-on casting.

The Aditya Dhar directorial will be followed by its sequel Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, which is slated to release in the cinemas on March 19, 2026 coinciding with the Eid festivities. It will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap-starrer action drama Dacoit is also slated to release on the same date.

READ | Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film overtakes Pushpa 2, Chhaava to become highest-grossing Hindi film ever in...

