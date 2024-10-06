Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Ananya Panday's cyber-thriller CTRL has opened to mixed response from the audience. However, the actress has been garnering praise for her performance in the film. Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also showered love on her and the film.

On Saturday, Samantha took to her Instagram story and Ananya and the CTRL team. She called Ananya's performance outstanding. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Highly recommend and a must watch #CTRL. It is gripping from start to finish and is exceptionally well-made. @ananyapanday you beauty, your performance was outstanding. It made me quickly grab my phone and uninstall several apps. Congratulations team #CTRL."

In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (Al) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life. While the story takes a thrilling turn with Al going out of control, Ananya shared how she handles breakups in real life. The movie marks her second OTT release this year, following her debut in the series 'Call Me Bae' in September. Directed by

Vikramaditya Motwane, the film also stars Vihaan Samat, best known for his role in Mismatched. The cyberthriller was released on October 4 on Netflix and is now available for streaming.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is preparing for Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan. This upcoming web series is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel, which originally featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Apart from this, Samantha will star in Bangaram, a film she announced on her birthday this year. This project is especially significant for her as it marks her debut as a producer. On the other hand, Ananya Panday will be next seen in the movie Shankara wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with two superstars, Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

