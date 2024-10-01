Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal's hilarious performance on Oo Antava

Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal grooving on her item song Oo Antava at the IIFA Awards 2024.

The three-day event of the IIFA Awards 2024 kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The second day was a celebration of the best Bollywood films released in 2023. The star-studded affair concluded on September 29 with the IIFA Rocks musical event.

On Saturday, September 28, the Bollywood leg of the IIFA Awards 2024 were hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Vicky Kaushal. During the show, while entertaining the audience with their antics, Shah Rukh and Vicky grooved to the popular item number Oo Antava and their hilarious video broke the internet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who featured in the sensational track from Allu Arjun's 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, has now reacted to Khan and Kaushal's performance on his song. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared the video and wrote, "I never imagined this happening in a million years", and added several laughing emojis and red hearts emojis.





Meanwhile, Shah Rukh even bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role for his action-packed performance in Jawan at the IIFA 2024. Khan played the double role of Captain Vikram Rathore and Azad in the masala entertainer, that also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles and marked director Atlee's Bollywood debut.

Jawan stormed the box office when it was released last year in September and grossed Rs 1160 crore worldwide. It became the second highest-grossing Hindi film after Dangal and the fifth highest-grossing Indian film after Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2. The actioner will now release in Japan on November 29 and will hope to break more records.

