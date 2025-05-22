Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed 15 years in the Telugu industry, and her speech at the Apsara Awards left her former mother-in-law impressed.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has completed 15 years in the film industry, and recently, her milestone was celebrated by stalwarts of Telugu cinema. Samantha attended Zee Telugu's Apsara Awards, and there, the Oo Antava girl was celebrated for completing 15 years in the movies. What made the celebration noteworthy was her former mother-in-law, Amala Akkineni's reaction.

A promo of the same from the award night was shared on their social media. Zee Telugu shared a video from the mega event, which will be aired on their channel on May 24, from 5:30 pm onwards. The channel captioned the video, “S is for Samantha, S is for Success — Celebrating 15 glorious years of Samantha on the Apsara Awards stage!”

In the promo, Samantha is seen cutting a huge tiered cake, celebrating the occasion with the hosts on stage and the attendees. The Eega actress also delivered a speech thanking Telugu cinema for giving her success and identity. She said, "The Telugu industry has given me everything. Ide naa karma bhumi (This is where I belong). I promise to always put the Telugu audience first.” The camera moved to Amala, who is smiling widely and clapping for her.

Soon, the video went viral, with several netizens commenting on the smile of old Sam, calling it a 'treat to the eyes'. An internet user wrote, "Old Sam is back, smiley grace." Another internet user wrote, "Congratulations, actress SAMANTHA Garu." One of the netizens wrote, "How Amala appreciates (heart emoji)."

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha made her debut in 2010 with the superhit romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave. She went on to star in several successful films, including Dookudu (2011), Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2012), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Kaththi (2014), Theri (2016), 24 (2016), Mersal (2017), and Rangasthalam (2018). Samantha made her OTT debut with The Family Man Season 2 and went on to star in Citadel: Honey Bunny.