Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce has been grabbing headlines for the past few days, especially after the latter, in an interview, opened up about how the relationship went down. Naga Chaitanya did not mention why the two separated, however, he clarified that it was a mutual decision for both his and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s benefit. Amid this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram story re-share is going viral on social media. The Citadel actress recently shared a post that talked about relationships and how they could end if one doesn’t take care of their mental and physical health.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of Jay Shetty who said, "You could have an incredible partner and an incredible relationship that has all the potential of being truly about love. But if you’re not taking care of your physical and mental health, you can’t show up for your partner in the way that you want." The video further mentioned how "everything could be perfect about this person. Everything could be right. But because you haven’t figured out your own body and mind, you’re going to lose this person."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is no stranger to both mental and physical struggles. The actress has been quite vocal about battling myositis, a rare autoimmune disease that affects muscles.

As for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, the actor is currently basking in the success of his latest film Thandel. He got married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017 but parted ways in 2021. Naga Chaitanya is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala.

