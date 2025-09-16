Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'out of work' after separating from Naga Chaitanya? Lakshmi Manchu drops major hint about actress who 'got divorced and...'

Lakshmi Manchu recently lost her cool in an interview and made a major revelation about an actress who got divorced from an influential family, and now she's out of work.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 11:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'out of work' after separating from Naga Chaitanya? Lakshmi Manchu drops major hint about actress who 'got divorced and...'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was once married to Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. After four years of their courtship, the duo called it quits and got divorced in 2021. Ever since the separation, there has been a decline in Samantha's career. Recently, Lakshmi Manchu made a comment about a 'divorcee' actress who is struggling for work for being blacklisted from the film industry, which indirectly hints at the Shakuntalam actress. 

While promoting her upcoming film, Daksha: A Deadly Conspiracy, in an interview with Great Andhra, Lakshmi indirectly hinted at a superstar's ex-wife who is almost jobless now. During the interaction, Lakshmi blasted the reporter for the questions, emphasising that women have to face a lot more in society than men do. Manchu asserted, “There is a superstar’s ex-wife who works here. She got divorced, and since then, even films that were once offered to her have been taken away. Oddu le amma, aina emana antaru emo (He might feel bad and say something), is what they tell her. She is waiting to do good work, and I don’t need to name her.”

The reporter tried to ask a counter question and asked her if she was talking about Samantha. Lakshmi replied, "You’re thinking it’s Samantha. There’s not one superstar; around five to six of them have been divorced. And I am close to all of them. But my point is, a man will face something like that; his life will never change. But for a woman, once she marries, she has kids, has in-laws, she takes on a lot of responsibilities. No one gives us freedom; we have to take it on our own.”

After her divorce, Samantha has not given a big hit at her home ground. Yes, she made a successful debut in the North with Oo Antawa and The Family Man Season Two, but she has not scored a huge hit in her kitty. On the personal front, Samantha is rumoured to be in a relationship with TFM director Raj Nidimoru. However, there has been no confirmation or denial from either party.

