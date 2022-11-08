Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about her action sequences in Yashoda, says 'I never imagined I was...'

File Photo

Talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she has been struggling with a rare disease Myositis. Her fans got worried after this news circulated on social media. On Monday, Samantha shared her first photo after diagnosis in order to promote her upcoming film Yashoda.

Samantha, who is known for her dedication and commitment, is one of the most celebrated celebs in the country. Talking about her upcoming film Yashoda, Samantha unveils her action adventures backed by a power-packed and intriguing concept and story. Playing a surrogate mother unraveling the secrets of the corrupt medical world, Samantha put up a promising stint with the teaser and trailer of Yashoda.

While talking about her action sequence, Samantha says, "The most challenging part of shooting for Yashoda was the action sequences. I really enjoy doing action even though I never imagined I was meant to do action, but it is quite surprising and the love for the genre has been a revelation for myself. Although it is gruesome, it offers a great adrenaline rush and there's a great sense of accomplishment to perform the stunts. I am also thankful to our action director Yannick, who has been a great guide and mentor to me. I think the action has turned out to be pretty cool and something to look forward to in Yashoda."

The action style in Yashoda has a mix of varied forms. The combination of fighting is a little bit of boxing, kickboxing, and some projection in judo, Brazilian jujitsu and also a mix of MMA.

Read|Chiranjeevi pens heartfelt note to Samantha after her Myositis diagnosis, says 'challenges do come in our lives'

After The Family Man, Samantha's popularity further soared with the humongous success of her song O Antava, making her one of the biggest pan-India female Superstars in India. Marking the biggest pan-India female-centric release, Yashoda is a multi-lingual film, shot in Tamil and Telugu, as well as dubbed in release for Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, making the action-flick Samantha's first-ever Hindi theatrical release.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release on 11th November 2022.