Samantha Ruth Prabhu MARRIES Raj Nidimoru? The Family Man director's ex-wife Insta post sparks speculations

As per the news reports and Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shhyamali De's Instagram stories, it seems like The Family Man director got married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru: If reports are to be believed, popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married for the second time. As Hindustan Times reported, Samantha tied the knot with her rumoured boyfriend, The Family Man co-director Raj Nidimoru. The portal quoted a source who confirmed Raj and Samantha's marriage, which took place on Monday morning at Isha Yoga Centre with 30 guests. "The wedding happened at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre early morning. Samantha wore a red saree for the wedding,” the portal quoted the source.

The speculations of Samantha and Raj's marriage surfaced from late Sunday night when the rumoured duo discussed whether they duo is headed for the altar. On Sunday night, Raj's ex-wife Shhyamali De also dropped a cryptic note on her Instagram, which added more fuel to the rumours. Sharing a story on her Instagram, she quoted Michael Brooks, "Desperate people do desperate things."

About Samantha and Raj's relationship

The dating rumours of Samantha and Raj's relationship started early this year. In February, the actress shared pictures from the World Pickleball League match. She is seen walking along with Raj in one picture, while in another photo, Raj is seen looking closely at her while she cheers for her team. The duo went to the Tirupati temple, explored the US, Dubai together, and without making too much noise, they subtly confirmed their relationship.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu's previous marriage

Before dating Raj Nidimoru, Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya. The duo starred in three movies - Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, and Manam. Their on-screen chemistry led to a real-life relationship, and they got married after dating for several Samantha and Naga got married in October 2017, but they announced their separation in October 2021. Naga Chaitanya is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala. They got married on December 4, 2024.