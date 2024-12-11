Samantha Ruth Prabhu re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and captioned it saying 'Amen'. The post is now going viral on social media because it comes just a few days after her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Days after Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage, his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu has hinted at seeking a 'loyal and loving partner'. Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu re-shared a post that predicted what 2025 holds for the zodiac signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. The post reads that the above-mentioned zodiac signs can expect a busy year with progress in their work projects, financial stability, a loyal and loving partner, and fertility for those who are planning to conceive.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and captioned it saying 'Amen'. The post is now going viral on social media because it comes just a few days after her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were married for 4 years between 2017 and 2021. The couple separated in 2021 and ultimately got a divorce. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has maintained silence over Naga Chaitanya's second marriage, but recently, in an interview, she opened up about the nasty comments she faced after her divorce.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was quoted as saying, "When a woman goes through a divorce, there’s a lot of shame and stigma attached to it," she told Galatta India and then added, “I received comments like ‘second-hand’ and ‘wasted life’. You’re pushed into a corner where you’re supposed to feel like you’re a failure. You’re supposed to feel guilt and shame that you were once married and now you’re not and I do believe it can be really, really hard for families and girls who have gone through that."

