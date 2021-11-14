Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a glimpse of her Sunday afternoon, see pic

Recently, The actress uploaded a few photographs from her Diwali party, in which she wears a beautiful red lehenga with intricate embroidered work.

Since her split from her spouse Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines. The actress addresses self-love, confidence, and other topics on her Instagram. Her photos with friends, relatives, and others are also going viral.

The actress provided a taste of her Sunday afternoon on Instagram today. She shared a photo of her pets, which is sure to make you smile.

Take a look-

Recently, The actress uploaded a few photographs from her Diwali photoshoot, in which she wears a beautiful red lehenga with intricate embroidered work.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had also taken a trip to Rishikesh, only days after announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The star had since shared a number of photos from her resort. She had posted an Instagram Story with a photo of the pool which had a panoramic view of the surrounding hills.

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who married in October 2017, released a joint statement announcing their split. The duo said they have decided to "part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths"



In a long social media post read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."