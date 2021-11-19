Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her back muscles while working out, sets major fitness goals

Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes no chances when it comes to showing off her incredible workout routine to her followers. The actress recently shared a photo of her toned back muscles on her Instagram account. In the photo, she can be seen doing pull-ups while working out.

Take a look at her Instagram story here-

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took some time off work after announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya earlier in October.

She had previously uploaded a video from the gym where she is focused on working out with a 30 kg dumbbell. The actor also joked about her trainer's ability to force her to exercise even when she is not physically present at the gym.

Sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, “How do you have this power over me… scared of you even when you are not physically present@snehadesu. wouldn't pick up a 30-kilo dumbbell for anyone else. Look at it - half my size.”

Their joint statement of her seperation read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."