Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her back muscles while working out, sets major fitness goals

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had previously uploaded a video from the gym where she is focused on working out with a 30 kg dumbbell.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2021, 06:05 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes no chances when it comes to showing off her incredible workout routine to her followers. The actress recently shared a photo of her toned back muscles on her Instagram account. In the photo, she can be seen doing pull-ups while working out.

 

Take a look at her Instagram story here-

Whats-App-Image-2021-11-19-at-5-35-08-PM

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took some time off work after announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya earlier in October.

She had previously uploaded a video from the gym where she is focused on working out with a 30 kg dumbbell. The actor also joked about her trainer's ability to force her to exercise even when she is not physically present at the gym.

 

 

 

Sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, “How do you have this power over me… scared of you even when you are not physically present@snehadesu. wouldn't pick up a 30-kilo dumbbell for anyone else. Look at it - half my size.”

Their joint statement of her seperation read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

