Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first post after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

As for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, the actor got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala on Thursday after a few years of dating. The ceremony was private and was held at Naga Chaitanya's home.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her first post on social media just a few hours after news went public about her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya's engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu did not directly comment on the engagement, she rather focused her attention on celebrating the Indian hockey team’s outstanding accomplishment at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Indian Hockey team won the bronze medal after a compelling 2-1 victory over Spain on Friday. Before the post about the Indian Hockey team, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared an Instagram story about wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s retirement announcement.

Soon after their engagement, Naga Chaitanya’s father, superstar Nagarjuna, officially announced the news and shared the first photos of the couple.

Nagarjuna wrote, on X (formerly Twitter), "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 but then announced their separation in October 2021 after 4 years of marital bliss. The couple had issued a joint statement to announce their separation, at the time.

As of now, there is no exact date known as to when Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala would get married.