Samantha Ruth Prabhu explores US with Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man director holds her close, fans say 'it's official'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a carousel post on her Instagram with a red heart emoji, and her fans are now assured that she's dating Raj Nidimoru.

It seems like actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally found love again with director Raj Nidimoru. For the past few months, there have been rumours that Samantha and Raj have developed a strong bond, and they're more than friends. In the latest post of Samantha, the actress was captured taking a peaceful walk with Raj and also enjoying a brunch, which has now raised more eyebrows. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying her 'Detroit' in the US, and she's accompanied by The Family Man co-director and a few other friends.

Raj Nidimoru holds Samantha Ruth Prabhu close

The Eega actress recently attended the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) 2025. On Tuesday, she dropped a carousel post from Detroit, Michigan. What caught netizens' attention was her rumoured boyfriend Raj Nidimoru, featured in her photos. In one of the pics, he is seen walking with his arm wrapped around her. In the pic, Samantha wore a chic oversized brown sweatshirt paired with relaxed denim. Raj kept it casual in a navy jacket, jeans, and neon sneakers. In another photo, Raj and Samantha are seen sitting beside, enjoying brunch with a group of friends.

Netizens' reaction to Samantha and Raj's photos

Samantha's post soon went viral, and her fans commented on Raj and Samantha's growing closeness. A netizen wrote, "This is my favourite post to date." Another netizen wrote, "Samantha, I like your lovely smile, I wish aap hamesha sada muskurate rahen." One of the netizens wrote, "You're not lucky, you're aligned." An internet user asked, "Why always think she is dating when there is a boy in the pictures? Why not think of friendship?"

Samantha and Raj's previous relationships

Both Samantha and Raj have a past. Samantha was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2022. On the other side, Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De from 2015-2022.