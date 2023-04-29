Samantha Ruth Prabhu dangles from wires, performs dangerous stunts in BTS pics; fans amazed she doesn't use body double

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently grabbed headlines when Pepsi onboarded the actress as its brand Ambassador. The actress impressed her fans as she featured in the new Pepsi advertisement wherein she talked about breaking stereotypes and celebrated women's empowerment. Now, the actress has shared a picture from the shoot of the ad and fans can’t stop gushing about it.

On Saturday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from an ad shoot. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a black outfit and performing an action scene. In the first picture, the actress can be seen flawlessly performing the action stunt and in the second picture, she can be seen struggling with the harness. The actress captioned the post, “What screws up the most in life is the picture in our head of how it’s supposed to be. #TuTeraKar”

Fans heaped praise for the actress and some even agreed to her caption. One of the comments read, “You go girl.” Another fan wrote, “Indian Black Widow.” Another fan commented, “Actually! keeping low expectations is the best.” Another comment read, “Hats off to your hard work Sam.” Another comment read, “You are a fighter.”

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Gunasekhar’s directional Shaakuntalam starring Dev Mohan. Based on the famous play of Kalidasa, the mythological drama failed to perform well at the box office and earned only Rs 11 crore worldwide till now.

The actress will be next seen in the movie Kushi helmed by Shiva Nirvana. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen romancing Vijay Deverakonda in the movie. The movie shows a love story between an army officer and a girl who lives in the mountains of Kashmir. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 1, 2023. Other than this, the actress also has the Indian installment of the American web series Citadel in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan.

