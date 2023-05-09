Search icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys Rs 7.8 crore duplex flat with sea view in Hyderabad: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a lavish duplex flat worth a whopping Rs 7.8 crore in Hyderabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys new flat worth Rs 7.8 crore

Pan-India stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the highest-paid actresses in the South. The actress enjoys a huge fan following and has a net worth of Rs 89 crores and recently, the actress is reported to have bought a flat in Hyderabad worth Ra 7.8 crores.

According to Economic Times, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has purchased a lavish 3BHK flat in Hyderabad with an astonishing view of the sea. The house comes with six parking slots and according to a real estate data analytics firm, CRE Matrix, “The property has a super built-up area of 7,944 sq ft, with 3,920 sq ft on the 13th floor and 4,024 sq ft on the 14th floor.”

The luxurious property is located in Jayabheri Orange County, a well-known gated community in Nanakramguda, and is reported to have a beautiful design that blends with modernity and elegance. The stunning abode has a spacious living area flooded with natural light.

Recently, the actress was also reported to have bought a palatial apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 15 crore. Apart from this, the actress also owns a lavish house in Jubilee Hills which is worth Rs 100 crores.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen in the movie Shaakuntalam, which failed to perform well at the box office. Based on the play of Kalidasa, the movie depicted the love story of Shakuntala and the King of Peru dynasty, King Dushyant. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the movie also starred Dev Mohan. The movie collected only Rs 11 crore at the box office worldwide.

The actress will be next seen in the movie Kushi wherein she will be seen romancing Vijay Devarakonda in the movie directed by Shiva Nirvana. The movie is scheduled to release on September 1. Other than this, the actress also has an Indian Installment of the American Web series Citadel in the pipeline.

