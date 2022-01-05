Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, other celebs wish Deepika Padukone on her birthday

Deepika Padukone celebrates her 36th birthday today. Many film celebrities posted sweet wishes on their Instagram Stories to wish her on her special day.

South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned down a lovely note that read, "May you have such an incredibly special birthday that everyday afterwards starts and ends with love and peace of mind.. happy birthday to the most gorgeous inside and out @deepikapadukone.''





Anushka Sharma posted Deepika's picture in a saree and wrote, "Happy Birthday Deepika! Wishing you love and light always"





Sara Ali Khan, who is basking in success of her latest release 'Atrangi Re', wrote a beautiful post that read "Happiest birthday @deepikapadukone. Hope you have the best day and a wonderful year ahead. Wishing you all the love, luck, laughter, joy and abundance. Continue shining, dazzling and ruling" with hugs, red heart, kissing, and several other emojis.





The 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who will star opposite Deepika in 'Project K', posted Deepika's picture and wrote that she is the one who lights up the film sets with her energy and talent.







Deepika' co-star from upcoming romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan', Ananya Panday shared the actress' poster from the Shakun Batra film and gave 'biggest hug and kiss' to the birthday girl.





Janhvi Kapoor also took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy birthday @deepikapadukone you shine brighter every year and I can't wait to see all the magic you have in store for us. This year wishing the most graceful, dignified and inspiring actor all the love and lick and happiness in the world'' P.S Gehraiyaan looks insane!!! can't wait.''







Earlier on her special day, the 'Piku' actress shared posters and new release date of 'Gehraiyaan' on her Instagram account. Uploading character posters of herself, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa from the film, she wrote, "A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February".

For the unversed, Deepika was born on 5th January 1986 in Copenhagen, Denmark to Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. Her father is a former professional badminton player and the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships.