Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Sharma, Neetu Kapoor praise Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer

Alia Bhatt has maintained the streak of impressing masses with her acting chops. Her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer has clicked among people and she has even managed to impress her colleagues. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the promo on her Instagram and said, "Bad** and how (fire emoji) @aliabhatt you are incredible!! #Gangubai."

Check out Samantha's take on Alia Bhatt

Anushka Sharma also shared the promo and said, "What a FIRECRACKER of a trailer and actor @aliabhatt (hearts emoji)."

Alia's beau Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Singh is also impressed by Bhatt. She shared the trailer, and exclaimed, "Uff outstanding @aliabhatt."

The trailer of Alia Bhatt's upcoming biographical crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was released on Friday. A Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi`s book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. The film's trailer boasts of Bhansali's signature production design and his eye for aesthetics, and it features a prominent blue and grey tone that binds the narrative flow.

In addition, the film also makes use of vintage cars, era-specific costumes, impactful and punchy dialogues, and an engaging background score laced with the trombone and other wind instruments. The film stars Alia in the titular role along with a talented cast that includes Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles.

Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi will have cameos. Vijay Raaz, who is known for his impactful performances, looks all set to blow away the audience once again with his perfectly crafted performance as the keeper of the brothel. Meanwhile, when Alia Bhatt's beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his reaction to the trailer of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', his response won the hearts of netizens. In front of the camera, Ranbir recreated Alia's signature move from the upcoming film i.e, turning the back towards the camera and greeting everyone with folded hands in the air.