Samantha Lockwood breaks silence on dating rumours with Salman Khan

Samantha Lockwood, of ‘Shoot The Hero’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’ fame, has reacted to being called Salman Khan's new girlfriend. Samantha described Salman as a really sweet guy in a new interview, adding that despite meeting actor Hrithik Roshan, nobody says anything about them. Samantha also mentioned celebrating Salman's 56th birthday.

Samantha Lockwood visited Salman Khan's birthday party at his Panvel home, which sparked the link-up rumours.

Samantha Lockwood shared images from her meeting with Hrithik Roshan in Mumbai last month on Instagram. Sharing the photos, she had written, "Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii … superstar @hrithikroshan."

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha reacted to the link-up rumour with Salman Khan and said, "I think people talk a lot. I think people can say a lot about nothing. I met Salman and he's a very nice guy, that's all there is to say about that. So I don't know where people get that idea from. I mean I met him, I met Hrithik, nobody says anything about me and Hrithik. So I don't know where this news comes from but obviously, it gets spun out of proportion." She also said that Salman's film Sultan is her 'favourite movie from Bollywood at the moment'.

Speaking about attending Salman's birthday party, Samantha said, "For me, everybody was just another person because I don't know anybody truly. I just knew Salman, I had met him a couple of times before that so really, to me, he was the only celebrity that I knew. Then I started meeting some of the other people and came to learn that they were actors or actresses or directors or producers and so on and so forth. So for me, it was a party with lovely people and then I came to learn who everybody was by being at the party. It was a lovely experience, everybody was just super nice and had nice conversations, a very elegant evening."