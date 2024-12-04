Recently, in an interview, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his impending wedding and also revealed if Sobhita will continue to work in films after her marriage. Naga Chaitanya said, "Yes, absolutely!"

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to tie the knot today at the Annapurna Studios, owned by Naga Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna Akkineni. Now, ahead of their traditional but grand wedding, bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala’s sister Samanta Dhulipala has showered love on her on Instagram. Sharing photos from Sobhita Dhulipala's Pelli Kuthuru ceremony, Samanta called her 'most affectionate person'. She wrote, "Cheers to the most beautiful pelli kuthuru and the most affectionate person ever. Only love for you akka. #SoChay."

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya announced their wedding plans in August this year after their engagement. The news of their engagement was shared by Nagarjuna on social media who wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

Recently, in an interview, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his impending wedding and also revealed if Sobhita will continue to work in films after her marriage. Naga Chaitanya said, "Yes, absolutely!"

Speaking fondly about Sobhita Dhulipala's family, Naga Chaitanya then said, "Like every Telugu household, Sobhita’s family too is very cultured and affectionate. I am treated like a son. There has been a lot of comfort and many things in common from the get-go. Sobhita is a family girl, and we have all celebrated a couple of festivals together as well. I’m sure our bond will be even stronger with time."