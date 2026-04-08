Samajwadi Party protests over posters hailing Yogi Adityanath as 'Dhurandhar CM' and targeting Akhilesh Yadav's 'Lyari Raj' ahead of UP 2027 polls

The posters featured images of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav alongside references to the recently released film Dhurandhar. The posters carried the slogan, "Aapko kya chahiye? Akhilesh ka Lyari Raj ya Dhurandhar CM."

Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders and workers on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to police authorities in Amethi, demanding action against those responsible for putting up posters and hoardings targeting party chief Akhilesh Yadav. They also warned of major agitation if no action is taken. In Amethi, led by district president Ram Udit Yadav, a large number of SP workers reached the office of the Superintendent of Police and met Additional Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Kumar Singh, apprising him of the matter. In the memorandum, the SP leaders alleged that posters put up at various places across the district were part of a "conspiracy" to malign the image of the party and vitiate the political atmosphere. They demanded identification of those involved in putting up the posters and immediate registration of an FIR, followed by strict legal action.

Talking to reporters, Ram Udit Yadav alleged that "people linked to the BJP", fearing defeat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections (in 2027), had put up the posters at the behest of the government to defame Akhilesh Yadav. He said police officials have assured the party that the matter would be taken seriously and action would be initiated after identifying those responsible. Yadav cautioned that the party would not compromise on the dignity of its national president and, if prompt action is not taken, it would be forced to launch a large-scale protest in the district.

In Sambhal, SP MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq termed the incident a "well-planned conspiracy" and demanded strict legal action against those behind it. Talking to reporters on Tuesday night, he alleged that attempts were being made to mislead youth through such acts and said that if such activities are not checked, it would embolden others. "This is an attempt to tarnish the image of our leader Akhilesh Yadav. Strictest action should be taken against those involved," he said. If SP members started putting up such posters of BJP leaders, it would be difficult for them to answer, he said. Barq also said the party would decide its course of legal action after consultations with its national leadership.

The controversy erupted after posters and hoardings targeting Yadav were put up on April 7 at various locations, including key crossings and the Amethi railway station premises. The posters, purportedly put up by an organisation calling itself Youth Against Mafia, featured images of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alongside references to the recently released film Dhurandhar. The posters carried the slogan, "Aapko kya chahiye? Akhilesh ka Lyari Raj ya Dhurandhar CM", drawing a comparison with Lyari, an area in Karachi once notorious for gang violence. The hoardings also juxtaposed alleged incidents of crime and riots during the SP regime with actions taken against mafia and criminals under the current government led by CM Yogi. Similar posters were also reported from parts of Lucknow, triggering political reactions.

Interacting with reporters in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday urged media to rely on the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data and present facts on crime incidents, saying the public would then decide "who stands where". "The Samajwadi Party may put up posters and the BJP can make claims, but the truth should be assessed through verified data. If journalists honestly bring out NCRB data and details of recent murders in key areas, and once the facts are presented, the public will decide for itself," Yadav had said. The former Chief Minister also took a swipe at the government, saying people should themselves assess the situation and decide the nature of governance. (With inputs from PTI)

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