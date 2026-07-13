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Sam Neill death: Anupam Kher pens emotional tribute for Jurassic Park actor, calls him 'extraordinary artist, wonderful gentleman'

In his tribute for Sam Neill, Anupam Kher wrote, "From My Brilliant Career and The Piano to Jurassic Park, The Hunt for Red October and so many other memorable performances, he brought intelligence, dignity and a rare quiet strength to every character he portrayed."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 03:57 PM IST

Sam Neill death: Anupam Kher pens emotional tribute for Jurassic Park actor, calls him 'extraordinary artist, wonderful gentleman'
Sam Neill with Anupam Kher
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Sam Neill, who famously played Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park film franchise and also appeared in the popular TV show Peaky Blinders, passed away at the age of 78 years in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, July 13. After his death, Anupam Kher penned an emotional tribute for the New Zealand-born actor, stating that he was "deeply saddened" with Sam's demise.

Sharing his photo with the late actor on Instagram, Kher said that Sam was a "gentle human being," and wrote, "DEEPLY SADDENED by the passing of the wonderful Sam Neill. I had the privilege of meeting him in Sydney, Australia, and what stayed with me was not merely the celebrated actor, but the warm, gracious and gentle human being behind that familiar face."

Talking about his "remarkable" career that spanned across five decades, The Kashmir Files actor added, "I had followed and admired his remarkable career for decades. From My Brilliant Career and The Piano to Jurassic Park, The Hunt for Red October and so many other memorable performances, he brought intelligence, dignity and a rare quiet strength to every character he portrayed."

Kher called Sam "an extraordinary artist" and "a wonderful gentleman as he concluded, "Some actors impress you with their performances. Some human beings touch you with their presence. Sam Neill did both. The world of cinema has lost an extraordinary artist, and the world has lost a wonderful gentleman. Rest in peace, dear Sam. Your work and your warmth will live on. Om Shanti."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Sam Neill's family confirmed his demise in a statement that read, "It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free."

Apart from Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders, Sam Neill also impressed the audiences with his sincere performances in My Brilliant Career, Dead Calm, The Hunt For Red October, The Piano, and Reilly: Ace Of Spies, among others. Married twice, the late actor is survived by his two ex-wives, four children and eight grandchildren.

READ | Sam Neill, Jurassic Park star, dies at 78; family confirms his 'sudden, unexpected loss'

 

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