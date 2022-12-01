Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer release date announced

File photo

After days of anticipation, makers of Sam Bahadur have revealed the film's release date. The Vicky Kaushal starrer will be released on 1st December 2023.

Sanya Malhotra plays Silloo, Manekshaw's wife, in the movie, and Fatima Sana Shaikh portrays Indira Gandhi, a former prime minister. The first teaser for the movie was released today, exactly a year before it will be released, igniting audience anticipation for the eagerly anticipated premiere.

A battalion of army officers are seen in the footage clearing the way for Sam Bahadur. Since the movie's announcement, people have been talking about Vicky's striking likeness to Sam and her accurate representation of the character, and now that the release date has been pushed back, anticipation is only growing.

Sam Manekshaw served in the Army for four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army general to be given the title of Field Marshal, and Bangladesh was founded as a result of his military triumph in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Excited as the Sam Bahadur family expanded, director Meghna Gulzar stated, “I have much to celebrate... There is pride in the commemoration of 50 years of the historic win of our forces in the 1971 War. And it’s very exciting to have Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the team of SamBahadur. Both their roles in the film require a great deal of sensitivity, dignity, and composure and I’m looking forward to the ladies bringing these characters to life.”

Vicky Kaushal said, “Sanya and Fatima with their characters bring more character and substance to the story of Sam Bahadur and, I am very excited to be working with them together for the first time. Their characters have been one of the most influential personalities we have heard about and now, the audience will witness the story of their valour, commitment and resilience. I welcome both of them to our Manekshaw family and look forward to sharing the screen with two of the most talented and diligent actors of our generation”